Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro could shoot up- Barron's
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro could shoot up- Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro could outpace investor sentiment by next spring and its shares could double, according to a report in Barron‘s.

Despite soggy sales, the company could see a growth spurt as more Americans age and tend to their gardens.

The Hagedorn family, which owns a 31 percent stake, could also seek to take the company private, the report said, citing the head of Boyar Intrinsic Value Research, which owns Scotts shares.

The stock closed down 1.3 percent at $39.05 on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
