Scout24 may start paying dividend ahead of schedule - CEO

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Online classified ads firm Scout24 may start paying dividends earlier then planned, the company’s chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

Greg Ellis said that Scout24 was ahead of plan in reaching its debt target of 2.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which it had aimed to reach by the middle of next year.

“Right now we are ahead of that schedule. Once we have reached that goal it would be possible to think about paying a dividend,” Ellis said.

The former unit of Deutsche Telekom listed some of its shares last year. Deutsche Telekom still owns 11 percent of Scout24, while private equity firms Hellman&Friedman and Blackstone jointly control 40 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Ellis said that to his knowledge there were no plans by the owners to sell part of their shares. (Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)