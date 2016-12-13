FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 7:39 AM / 8 months ago

RPT-Scout24 shares placed at 32 eur per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to chain to snaps)

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Seven million shares issued by major shareholders of German online marketplace Scout24 have been placed at 32 euros ($34.05) per share, one of the banks organising the sale said.

Major shareholders, including Hellman & Friedman and Deutsche Telekom, on Monday placed shares worth roughly 244 million euros at the time.

JPMorgan on Tuesday said the placement, equating roughly 6.5 percent of the company's capital stock, has been successful. ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Edward Taylor)

