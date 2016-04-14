Shares in Germany's Scout24 fall after owners sell stake

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Scout24 placed a stake of around 11 percent of the German digital classifieds group at 30 euros ($33.78) per share on Thursday, putting the company’s stock under pressure.

Bookrunner Credit Suisse said owners Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone, Deutsche Telekom and Germany’s BMEP placed 12 million shares in an accelerated book building process.

Shares in Scout24, which listed in October at an issue price of 30 euros, were almost 4 percent lower in early trading.

Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone remain Scout24’s largest shareholder with a combined 39.9 percent stake following the sale.