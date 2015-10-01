FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scout24 shares rise 2.5 pct at Frankfurt market debut
October 1, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Scout24 shares rise 2.5 pct at Frankfurt market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Shares in digital classified ads company Scout24 rose 2.5 percent on Thursday at their Frankfurt stock market debut.

The shares opened at 30.75 euros ($34.28), which was 2.5 percent above the issue price of 30.00 euros.

By 0723 GMT the shares traded at 30.49 euro or 1.6 percent above the issue price, while the German blue chip index was up 1.1 percent.

The initial public offering values Scout24 at about 3.2 billion euros.

Scout24 is owned by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone and German telecoms operator Deutsche Telekom. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
