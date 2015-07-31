FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Scout24 prepares autumn listing-sources
July 31, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Scout24 prepares autumn listing-sources

Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 is planning to list on the German stock exchange in autumn and is set to to publish an intention to float in early September, people familiar with the matter said.

The group’s management has scheduled meetings with analysts next week to update them on the group’s latest financial performance and recent acquisitions, one of the people said.

The person said the flotation may value Scout24 at about 3.5 to 4 billion euros ($3.8 to $4.4 billion) including debt. (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

