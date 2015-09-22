FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scout24 IPO books covered more than once - source
September 22, 2015

Scout24 IPO books covered more than once - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 has attracted enough orders for all of its shares on sale in an initial public offering, within its second day of marketing the stock, a person familiar with the deal said.

“Books are already comfortably covered at the lower end of the price range,” the person said, adding that he still expects large numbers of orders to come in until the end of the bookbuilding expected for Sept. 30.

Scout24 announced on Friday that it plans to issue shares for between 26.50 euros and 33 euros in an IPO worth up to 1.06 billion euros ($1.18 billion).

$1 = 0.8975 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

