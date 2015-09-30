UPDATE 1-Scout24 IPO price set at 30 eur/shr

* Existing shareholders sell more shares due to strong demand

* Price range had prvsly been narrowed to 29.50-31 euros

* Company valued at 3.23 bln in IPO

* Market debut later on Thursday (Changes source to Scout24, adds value of cash call, overall market cap)

FRANKFURT/ASCHAFFENBURG, Germany, Oct 1 (Reuters) - G ermany’s biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 said on Thursday it would price at 30 euros ($33.51) per share in its initial public offering (IPO) worth 1.16 billion euros.

As part of the listing, which will value the entire group at an initial 3.23 billion euros, Scout24 said it would issue 7.6 million new shares from a capital increase, generating 228 million euros in gross proceeds for the group.

Its existing shareholders, led by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone as well as Deutsche Telekom, would put another 26 million shares on the market, 5 million more than initially planned due to strong demand, it said.

A source had told Reuters on Tuesday that the price range had been narrowed to 29.50-31 euros from 26.50-33 euros.

Scout24, whose stock is due to start trading later on Thursday, announced plans earlier this month for an IPO.