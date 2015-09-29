Scout24 IPO price range narrowed to 29.50-31 eur/shr- source

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to 29.50-31 euros ($33.1-$34.8) per share, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Scout24 had announced earlier this month that it plans to issue shares for between 26.50 euros and 33 euros in an IPO worth up to 1.06 billion euros.

Books are due to close on the IPO on Wednesday and the stock is to start trading on Thursday.