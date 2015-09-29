FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scout24 IPO price range narrowed to 29.50-31 eur/shr- source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Scout24 IPO price range narrowed to 29.50-31 eur/shr- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to 29.50-31 euros ($33.1-$34.8) per share, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Scout24 had announced earlier this month that it plans to issue shares for between 26.50 euros and 33 euros in an IPO worth up to 1.06 billion euros.

Books are due to close on the IPO on Wednesday and the stock is to start trading on Thursday.

$1 = 0.8905 euros Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Framke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.