RLPC-Scout24 in talks to lower borrowing costs on buyout loan

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Classified advertising firm Scout24 has launched a repricing of its loans to obtain more attractive terms on its debt as it gets set to announce plans to list part of the business, banking sources said.

Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone closed a deal to acquire a 70 percent stake in Scout24 from Deutsche Telekom for about 1.5 billion euros (1.90 billion US dollar) in February, with Deutsche Telekom keeping hold of the remaining 30 percent.

The February buyout was backed with 695 million euros of leveraged loans, including a 595 million euro, seven-year term loan B initially paying 425 basis points (bp) over Euribor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Goldman Sachs is leading the repricing of the buyout loans and lenders have been offered 10bp to approve the changes by an October 2 deadline, the banking sources said.

Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman were not immediately available to comment.

The repricing will enable Scout24 to pay lower interest margins on its debt as the company deleverages either through business performance or proceeds from an initial public offering, the banking sources said.

The deal will change a pricing grid which determines how much Scout24 pays on its loans in relation to where leverage is.

Currently, the bottom of the grid enables Scout24 to pay 375bp over Euribor if leverage falls below 3.25 times debt to earnings but if the changes are approved, Scout24 will be able to pay 325bp over Euribor if leverage falls below 2.75 times debt to earnings, the banking sources said.

The buyout loans have 101 call protection for 12 months, protecting investors from any changes to the loans until February 2015, but once this date passes, the new pricing grid will kick in if the repricing is approved. The immediate effect of the new pricing grid could see Scout24 pay 375bp from February, if leverage falls below 4 times, the banking sources said.

The company needs unanimous consent from lenders and some lenders have expressed concerns that the new pricing grid is quite aggressive.

“Scout24’s performance is good, EBITDA is going up and the company is generating cash so it is likely to delever fast. The business is one to like but accepting 375bp from early next year does not make sense in this market,” one of the banking sources said.

Scout24’s owners are expected to announce plans in October to list about 25 percent of their holdings in an IPO in Germany, with a potential value of 500 million to 700 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)