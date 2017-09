Oct 3 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday raised its underlying rating on Scranton Sewer Authority, Pa.’s sewer revenue bonds to A-minus from triple-B, citing the authority’s healthy financial position.

The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade is based on the authority’s ability to sustain “a healthy financial profile characterized by consistently strong debt service coverage and liquidity metrics through the implementation of rate increases,” S&P said.