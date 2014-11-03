FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. files lawsuit to stop merger of large movie ad companies
November 3, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. files lawsuit to stop merger of large movie ad companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit seeking to block National CineMedia Inc’s proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller rival Screenvision LLC.

The two companies are the big players in the slice of the advertising industry which books commercials to be shown in movie theaters. The companies and theaters share in the revenue, the Justice Department said in a statement.

If the merger were to go forward, the new, merged company would serve 88 percent of all U.S. movie theater screens, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny)

