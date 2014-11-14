Trial set for April 2015 in US lawsuit over merger of movie ad firms

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday scheduled an April 13, 2015 trial date in the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit to block National CineMedia Inc’s proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller movie advertising rival Screenvision LLC.

At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan, a lawyer for National CineMedia said the companies agreed not to complete the merger pending the case’s outcome.

“We have agreed that the defendants will not close the transaction pending the decision of the court,” said Paul Friedman, a lawyer for National CineMedia. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)