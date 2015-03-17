FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In relative rarity, cinema ad firms scrap deal plan after DOJ lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 17, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

In relative rarity, cinema ad firms scrap deal plan after DOJ lawsuit

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a fairly uncommon antitrust law development, National CineMedia Inc and smaller rival Screenvision LLC said on Monday that they had decided to scrap plans to merge after the U.S. government sued to block their $375 million deal.

The companies said “that after a thorough review of options” they had decided to terminate the deal, which had been reached on May 5, 2014. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop it in November on antitrust grounds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MIo4wY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.