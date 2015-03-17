In relative rarity, cinema ad firms scrap deal plan after DOJ lawsuit

(Reuters) - In a fairly uncommon antitrust law development, National CineMedia Inc and smaller rival Screenvision LLC said on Monday that they had decided to scrap plans to merge after the U.S. government sued to block their $375 million deal.

The companies said “that after a thorough review of options” they had decided to terminate the deal, which had been reached on May 5, 2014. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop it in November on antitrust grounds.

