FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scripps Networks profit tops estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

Scripps Networks profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates as advertising revenue rose.

Net income attributable to Scripps rose to $142 million, or 93 cents per share, for the second quarter from $77.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Scripps, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden Television, said revenue rose 12.5 percent to $601 million.

Advertising revenue rose 12 percent to $417 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 87 cents per share on revenue of $592.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company closed at $57.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.