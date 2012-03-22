FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scripps Networks to buy UK company for $103 mln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

Scripps Networks to buy UK company for $103 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says deal to expand footprint in Europe and Asia

* Sees deal to close in Q2

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc said it will buy UK-based Travel Channel International Ltd for 65 million pounds ($103 million) to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia.

The privately held company distributes the Travel Channel brand in 20 languages across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

Scripps Networks, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden Television, said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.