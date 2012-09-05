FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung SDI ends electric battery venture with Bosch
September 5, 2012 / 9:15 AM / in 5 years

Samsung SDI ends electric battery venture with Bosch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korean rechargeable battery maker, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it would pay $95 million to buy its German partner’s 50 percent stake in electric battery maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd, ending a joint venture formed in 2008.

Samsung and German industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH are dissolving their partnership due to a disagreement over future strategy.

Samsung said buying full control will allow it to make faster strategic decisions and generate synergies with its rechargeable battery business.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill

