CORRECTED-BRIEF-SDL says language services revenue broadly flat on last year

(Corrects Headline to say language services (not whole company) revenue was broadly flat)

* Performance for Q1 of 2014 was in line with management expectations and board remains confident in outlook for current financial year

* Net cash in business at end of period was up at 2.8 million pounds (31 December 2013: net debt of 1.8 million pounds).

* Technology segment’s revenue performance was broadly flat on Q1 last year and in line with management expectations.

* Language services segment revenue was broadly flat on last year.