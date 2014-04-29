FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-SDL says language services revenue broadly flat on last year
April 29, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-SDL says language services revenue broadly flat on last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Headline to say language services (not whole company) revenue was broadly flat)

April 29 (Reuters) - SDL Plc

* Performance for Q1 of 2014 was in line with management expectations and board remains confident in outlook for current financial year

* Net cash in business at end of period was up at 2.8 million pounds (31 December 2013: net debt of 1.8 million pounds).

* Technology segment’s revenue performance was broadly flat on Q1 last year and in line with management expectations.

* Language services segment revenue was broadly flat on last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717

