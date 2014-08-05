BRIEF-SDL posts H1 pretax profit of 3.1 mln stg

Aug 5 (Reuters) - SDL Plc

* H1 revenue 129.1 million stg versus 131.0 million stg

* Technology bookings up 16 pct at constant currency (H1 2013 to H1 2014)

* Board’s expectations for 2014 remain unchanged and board remains confident in group’s strategy and ability to deliver long term shareholder value

* Language services constant currency revenue growth of 4 pct, gross margin 44 pct, net contribution 15 pct

* Group profit before one-off costs, amortisation and tax £6.7m versus last year of £2.8m, up 168 pct at constant currency

* Profit before tax 3.1 million stg versus loss of 2.3 million stg

* Many of longer term investments in technology will deliver in late 2015 and early 2016