SDL CEO leaves, chairman steps in on interim basis
November 5, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

SDL CEO leaves, chairman steps in on interim basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - SDL Plc said Chief Executive John Hunter would leave the UK-based translation software company to pursue other business interests, and Chairman Mark Lancaster would be the interim CEO.

SDL, which provides translation services for multinationals such as Hewlett-Packard Co and Informatica Corp , said it has started looking for Hunter’s replacement.

“The significant investment we have made in management in the past few years means that the board is in a position to be able to give appropriate time and consideration to finding the right successor to John,” Lancaster said.

Hunter joined SDL as its chief financial officer in September 2008, and was appointed CEO in January 2011.

SDL shares closed at 520 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

