UPDATE 1-SDL profit gets North America boost

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s SDL plc posted a higher full-year profit on strong demand for its translation services in North America and its growing web content management offering.

The company -- which provides translation services for multinationals including Hewlett-Packard, Bosch and Microsoft -- said its sales pipeline remained robust, and raised its final dividend by 5.5 percent.

“We are experiencing higher growth in North America and our customer presence in emerging markets such as Asia continues to expand and diversify,” SDL said in a statement.

SDL’s full-year pretax profit rose to 33.8 million pounds from 28.8 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted profit was 39.7 million pounds.

Revenue jumped 13 percent to 229.0 million pounds.

SDL, which started out translating documents like instruction manuals, has increased its exposure to machine translation and moved into web-content management.

The company’s two recent acquisitions were made to boost its presence in this market. Earlier this year, it completed the acquisition of marketing and web content firm Alterian for about 68.4 million pounds.

In 2011, it had acquired Netherlands-based Calamares Holding.

SDL’s shares, which have gained about 11 percent in the last three months, closed at 659.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.