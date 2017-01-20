Translation software firm SDL sees FY results ahead of market expectations

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Translation software maker SDL Plc said 2016 results would be slightly ahead of market expectations, helped by a weaker pound.

* Revenue from continuing operations and profit before taxation, amortisation of intangible assets and one-off costs would be slightly ahead of market expectations, the company said.

* Companies with overseas businesses have seen their earnings rise in sterling terms as the pound plunged to its lowest in more than 30 years against the dollar following the UK's vote to leave the European Union; the pound also hit its lowest in nearly three years against the euro.

* A large proportion of SDL's costs are denominated in foreign currencies, the company said.

* The company had posted revenue of 266.9 million pounds ($329.57 million) and pretax profit of 20.6 million pounds in the previous reporting period.

* Analysts have forecast a revenue of 245 million pounds and pretax profit of 25 million pounds for 2016, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates, a weighted average based on top analysts' estimates. ($1 = 0.8098 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)