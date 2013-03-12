FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SDL Plc profit falls
March 12, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-SDL Plc profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - SDL PLC : * Auto alert - SDL PLC final dividend 6.1 pence per share * FY pretax profit 35.5 million STG versus 39.7 million STG last year * FY revenue rose 17.6 percent to 269.3 million STG * Final dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share, a 5.2% increase * Slow recovery in North America is expected to continue at the macro-economic

level * To make significant discretionary marketing, sales and research and

development investments in 2013,but this will lower profit,mainly in H1 * Source text:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
