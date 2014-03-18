FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SDL adjusted profit slumps on restructuring, licences shortfall
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 18, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

SDL adjusted profit slumps on restructuring, licences shortfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Translation software maker SDL Plc reported adjusted profit for 2013 slumped more than three-quarters on a revenue shortfall in technology licensing and higher research and development costs as it transitions to automated translations.

The company, which sells rights to its translation software as well as consulting and language services, expects revenue and profit to pick up in 2014 as its business restructuring takes effect.

SDL said profit before tax and amortisation of intangibles and one-off costs dropped to 8.2 million pounds ($13.65 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 37 million pounds.

Revenue last year fell to 266.1 million pounds from 269.3 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
