FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Translation software company SDL posts first-half loss
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Translation software company SDL posts first-half loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Translation software company SDL Plc posted a first-half pretax loss, hurt mainly by increased investment in marketing, sales and research and development as the company transitions to automated translations.

SDL posted a loss before tax of 2.3 million pounds ($3.53 million) in the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax profit of 16.4 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue dropped 2 percent to 131 million pounds.

The company, which sells rights to its translation software and provides consulting and language services, said performance in the second half would depend on the speed of recovery in services volume and technology licence sales growth.

“Although investments are taking longer to deliver bookings growth than originally anticipated, we are starting to see pipeline improvements on both the technology and services side,” Chief Executive Mark Lancaster said in a statement.

SDL maintained its full-year forecast.

In June, SDL had slashed its full-year profit forecast to 15 million pounds to 20 million pounds, citing lower-than-expected sales of licenses in its translation technology and language services businesses in the first five months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.