November 12, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Italy bourse gives go ahead to Milan airport operator listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Italian bourse has admitted to listing ordinary shares in Milan airport operator SEA, the stock exchange said on Monday.

In a statement, it said the date when the shares will start trading will be set at a later stage.

Mediobanca is sponsor of the listing.

A source has said the global coordinators of the initial public offering indicated a value for the whole of SEA of more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

The Milan area airports of Malpensa and Linate saw 28.2 million passengers in 2011 and shifted 456,200 tons of goods. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

