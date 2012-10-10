FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders back Milan airport operator SEA listing
October 10, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

Shareholders back Milan airport operator SEA listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Milan airports operator SEA won on Wednesday shareholder approval for its listing plans, paving the way for a debut on the stock market by the end of the year.

The initial public offering (IPO), a rare event in current choppy market conditions, is expected to involve a 10.4 percent capital hike and the sale of a stake by the Milan provincial government, which has 14.6 percent of the company.

The Milan city council would retain control of SEA but would have its stake diluted to 48.1 percent.

SEA operates Italy’s financial capital’s two airports of Malpensa and Linate, which saw 28.2 million passengers in 2011 and shifted 456,200 tons of goods. (Reporting By Sara Rossi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

