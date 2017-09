Jan 30 (Reuters) - Seabird Exploration Plc :

* Nordnet AB has via subsidiary Nordnet Pensjonsförsäkring AB bought 3,022,281 shares in Seabird Exploration at 0.27 Norwegian crown

* Following transaction, Nordnet holds on consolidated basis 3,591,653 Seabird Exploration shares (6.24 percent)