FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seacoast Banking to gain from Florida's growth -Barron's
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Seacoast Banking to gain from Florida's growth -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is set to gain from economic growth in the state, where more than 700 new residents are added per day, weekly newspaper Barron’s reported in its March 23 edition.

The shares look inexpensive and in the next 18 months could move up by 20 percent as the bank’s loan growth and earnings pick up, Barron’s said. FIG Partners analyst Christopher Marinac told the newspaper that the shares are worth $16. In a buyout, the stock would likely fetch more, Barron’s wrote.

The bank’s biggest shareholder, CapGen Financial Group, has had its stake for six years and may be looking to exit either through a secondary stock offering or a sale, it said.

Seacoast’s shares closed at $13.60 on Friday.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.