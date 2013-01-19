FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario Teachers' to buy SeaCube Container Leasing for $467 mln
January 19, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

Ontario Teachers' to buy SeaCube Container Leasing for $467 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, said on Friday it will buy SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd for about $467 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, SeaCube shareholders will receive $23 for each share, a 13 percent premium to the company’s Friday closing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The deal, which is in U.S. currency, has been unanimously approved by the board of SeaCube, and is expected to close in the first half of 2013, Ontario Teachers’ said in a statement.

The deal is being led by Ontario Teachers’ Long-Term Equities group. The pension fund also plans to operate SeaCube as a standalone business operation with the current management team remaining in place.

SeaCube is incorporated in Bermuda. The head office is in Park Ridge, N.J.

