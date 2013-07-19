Seadrill wins $150 mln Chevron deal for new drillship

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Seadrill, the world’s biggest offshore rig firm by market capitalisation, signed a $150 million contract with Chevron for one of its newbuild drillships, it said on Friday.

The 180 day contract will start this year once the ship is delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries and Chevron will first move it to China then to Liberia, Seadrill said.

Additionally, Seadrill is currently engaged in advanced discussions with a major oil company for a multi-year contract commencing in direct continuation of the Chevron contract.