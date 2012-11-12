FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill signs 5-year, $1.18 bln rig deal
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seadrill signs 5-year, $1.18 bln rig deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Rig operator Seadrill has signed a $1.18 billion five-year deal with Husky Oil Operations Limited to provide a newly built harsh environment rig for operations in Canada and Greenland, it said on Monday.

“The award of a five-year contract with commencement in 2015 is also a clear sign of the present tightness in the harsh environment (and) deepwater drilling market,” Seadrill said.

“Seadrill currently has several options and proposals to increase the newbuild program within this field further,” it said. “A decision regarding further investment within this segment is likely to be taken shortly.”

