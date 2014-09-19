FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire John Fredriksen: I am committed to Seadrill
September 19, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Billionaire John Fredriksen: I am committed to Seadrill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to Seadrill, the world’s largest rig company by market capitalisation, whose shares have fallen a quarter in value since the beginning of the year.

“I consider my stake in Seadrill a long term investment and investors can rest assured that no divestment is considered for foreseeable future,” Fredriksen said in a statement.

Separately, Seadrill said Fredriksen’s long-time collaborator Tor Olav Troeim will not seek re-election to the company’s board.

“Tor Olav Troeim has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors in order to focus his efforts on developing (liquefied natural gas shipping firm) Golar LNG ,” Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

