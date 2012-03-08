UPDATE 1-Seadrill sees daily rig rates above $600,000

* CFO bullish on ultra-deepwater rig rates

By John Acher and Victoria Klesty

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Seadrill, the world’s biggest offshore oil driller by market value, expects rig rates to keep rising for the next 12 months or longer, with daily tariffs for ultra-deepwater rigs rising above $600,000.

The Oslo-listed company, which is valued at $18.3 billion and operates 44 rigs, has ordered several more ultra-deepwater rigs and expects to benefit from a booming market for oil exploration.

Ultra-deepwater rigs can drill for oil and gas at depths of more than 1,500 metres.

Seadrill’s modern fleet is in high demand after the BP oil spill as oil companies have put more emphasis on safety and drill for oil in more challenging environments.

Seadrill’s chief financial officer, Esa Ikaheimonen, said Seadrill was bullish on rates and that the market was seeing almost everything up to 750,000 dollars plus per day.

“I don’t think there is necessarily a limit - 600,000 dollars (per day) is definitely not a limit,” he told a shipping and offshore oil services conference on Thursday.

“We will see rates reaching and even breaching that level shortly,” he told the conference.

Ocean Rig chief marketing officer Khanna Pankaj said the ultra-deepwater rig market was “looking at two good years.”

“We are quite bullish on the market. 2012 is virtually sold out, 2013 is extremely tight, 2014 a little more balanced,” he told the conference.

Ocean Rig operates two drilling rigs and four drill ships, all constructed for ultra-deep waters and harsh environment.

Seadrill, with 14 units under construction, has focused on ultra-deepwater assets as it sees it as a market where it can get the highest returns on assets, and the players are likely to display price discipline going forward, Ikaheimonen said.

“I think anything else would be really bad management... my expectation is that discipline will continue to be very high.”

He added that there was a tendency for longer-term contracts in the market, while Seadrill stood by its strategy to have some assets on shorter contracts to be able to be opportunistic.

“That (longer contracts) is what the clients tend to want... people recognise the tightness of the market and people act accordingly to secure capacity,” he said. (Editing by David Cowell)