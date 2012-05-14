UPDATE 1-Seadrill aims for almost double earnings from 2015

(Adds detail, share)

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Offshore oil driller Seadrill aims to almost double its profit in the next four years as added capacity becomes available and after posting better-than-expected first quarter profits on Monday.

The company is targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $4 billion per year from late 2015, compared with $2.34 billion posted in its last financial year.

Seadrill said it is still committed to deliver EBIDTA in excess of $3 billion after 2013.

“We remain very bullish on the outlook for drilling services, in particular related to the demand we see today for our high-specification equipment,” Seadrill said in a statement on Monday.

Seadrill said net profit in the January-March period came to of $439 million, compared with a $886 million profit in the same period last year and topping the mean forecast of a $309 million profit in a Reuters poll.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to $0.82 and also said it would pay a one-off dividend of $0.15 per share.

“We now see significant opportunities to further grow the dividend capacity,” Seadrill said.

It said demand for rigs in various regions remained strong, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Africa, due to continued exploration successes, increased development drilling and with oil prices staying above $100.

The firm said it is now targeting higher long-term core earnings because newbuilt units will become available in the latter part of 2015, units which it expects will generate $10-11 million in cashflow per day.

Shares in Seadrill fell 1.7 percent at 0829 GMT, underperforming a 0.59 percent lower Oslo benchmark index . (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)