Seadrill plans Seabras listing by summer 2013 -CEO
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Seadrill plans Seabras listing by summer 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Offshore oil driller Seadrill plans to list its Seabras unit in Brazil next summer after several delays, Chief Executive Alf Thorkildsen told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference on Wednesday.

The share launch for Rio de Janeiro-based Seabras has been postponed twice. The listing was originally set for Feb. 13, but Seadrill then said it needed more time to prepare.

Seabras had planned to raise up to 1.7 billion Brazilian reals ($842.92 million) by selling as many as 65.2 million common shares at a suggested price of 20 reals to 26 reals each. ($1 = 2.0168 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

