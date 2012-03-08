FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill CFO sees rigs rates surpassing $600,000/day soon
March 8, 2012

Seadrill CFO sees rigs rates surpassing $600,000/day soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest offshore oil driller by market value, Seadrill, expects daily rates for rigs to keep rising for the next 12 months and even longer, and rates for ultra-deepwater rigs to soon break through 600,000 dollars per day.

The firm’s chief financial officer, Esa Ikaheimonen, said Seadrill was bullish on rates and that the market was seeing almost everything up to 750,000 dollars plus per day.

“I don’t think there is necessarily a limit - 600,000 dollars (per day) is definitely not a limit,” he told a shipping and offshore oil services conference on Thursday.

“We will see rates reaching and even breaching that level shortly,” he told the conference, held at the headquarters of Norwegian bank DNB.

Ultra-deepwater rigs can drill for oil and gas at depths of more than 1,500 metres (4,920 feet). (Reporting by John Acher)

