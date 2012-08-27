Seadrill sees tight market as Q2 earnings match forecast

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Offshore oil driller Seadrill said on Monday it saw an increasingly tight ultra-deepwater rig market and planned for additional newbuild units as it reported second-quarter earnings roughly in line with forecasts.

“The Board is increasingly confident that our target of a US$4 billion EBITDA can be reached when the new units are in operation,” it said.

The company has said it aims to almost double its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisations (EBITDA)to $4 billion on an annual basis by late 2015.

The Oslo-listed firm posted an EBIDTA of $634 million in the April-June period, compared with a $579 million profit in the same period last year, while the mean forecast in a Reuters poll was of a $639 million profit. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)