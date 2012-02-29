FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill sees Q1 profit better or in line with Q4's
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 8:12 AM / 6 years ago

Seadrill sees Q1 profit better or in line with Q4's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Seadrill, the world’s largest offshore oil driller by market value, sees its operating profit in the first quarter slightly better or in line with the one for the fourth quarter as it benefits from a booming market for oil exploration.

The firm posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of $82 million, compared with a $254 million profit in the same period last year, lagging the mean forecast of a $348 million profit in a Reuters poll, which excluded a $463 million writedown announced Monday.

Seadrill delayed the publication of its quarterly results by a day after it announced it would write down the $463 million, related to its investments in well company Archer. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

