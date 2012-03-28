FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seadrill unit raises $300 mln in private placement
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 6 years

Seadrill unit raises $300 mln in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a unit of Seadrill, the world’s second biggest offshore oil driller by market value, sold $300 million worth of new shares to finance growth and pay down debt.

The shares were sold at $2.00 per share, in line with the firm’s plans announced on Tuesday.

“The proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance the first yard installment for a harsh environment semi-submersible newbuild, pay down on intra-company debt to Seadrill Limited and general corporate purposes,” Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.