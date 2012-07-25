FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seadrill wins $4 bln contract for 3 ultra-deepwater rigs
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2012 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

Seadrill wins $4 bln contract for 3 ultra-deepwater rigs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed oil driller Seadrill has won a deal worth potentially $4 billion from a “major” oil company for three ultra-deepwater drillships to be used in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Wednesday.

The deal concerns the drillships West Auriga and West Vela, currently under construction, and a third drilling unit currently in operation which will be named later, Seadrill said.

The combined three-rig package involves 19 rig years, and the start-up of operations for the newsbuilds are scheduled for September and December 2013.  (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.