Seadrill wins $4 bln contract for 3 ultra-deepwater rigs

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed oil driller Seadrill has won a deal worth potentially $4 billion from a “major” oil company for three ultra-deepwater drillships to be used in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Wednesday.

The deal concerns the drillships West Auriga and West Vela, currently under construction, and a third drilling unit currently in operation which will be named later, Seadrill said.

The combined three-rig package involves 19 rig years, and the start-up of operations for the newsbuilds are scheduled for September and December 2013.  (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)