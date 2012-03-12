Seadrill signs $184 mln Saudi rig deal

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Seadrill, the world’s biggest offshore oil driller by market value, has signed a $184 million deal with Saudi Aramco for the employment of a jack-up rig offshore Saudi Arabia, the firm said on Monday.

The contract duration is a minimum of three years plus an option for a one-year extension, Seadrill said.

The potential revenue for the three-year period is approximately $164 million plus a $20 million mobilisation fee to cover various upgrades. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)