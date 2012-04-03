FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seadrill unit orders new rig in $650 mln project
April 3, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Seadrill unit orders new rig in $650 mln project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - SEADRILL

* North Atlantic Drilling has entered into a turnkey construction contract with Jurong Shipyard in Singapore for the construction of a new harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig.

* Total estimated project costs for the new rig, including a turnkey contract with the yard, project management, drilling and handling tools, spares, capitalized interest and operations preparations, is estimated to be approximately $650 million.

* 20% of the yard price is payable at contract signing and the remaining 80% at delivery. The first installment has been financed by proceeds from the private placement which was completed on March 27, 2012.

* The new rig is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter 2015 at the latest.

* The new rig will be of a Moss CS60 design, N-Class compliant and be fully winterized to meet the harsh and demanding weather conditions in the North Atlantic areas.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

