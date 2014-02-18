FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seadrill signs rig deals worth $1.8 bln in Mexico
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Seadrill signs rig deals worth $1.8 bln in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Seadrill, the world’s biggest offshore driller by market value, will rent out five of its jack-up rigs to Mexican oil firm Pemex with expected revenues of more than $1.8 billion over a six-year period, the Oslo listed firm said on Tuesday.

The rig company will also establish a joint venture with an investment fund controlled by Fintech Advisory Inc, which will own the rigs working for Pemex.

The new company, called SeaMex, will be owned 50 percent by Seadrill and 50 percent by the Fintech fund.

Seadrill announced in November it had signed letters of intent to rent out the five rigs, of which four have now been finalized. The deal for the fifth rig is expected to be signed in the second quarter of 2014, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.