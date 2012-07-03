Seadrill subsidiary MLP files for SEC registration

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed offshore oil driller Seadrill’s subsidiary Seadrill Partners LLC, also known as MLP, has submitted its first draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Seadrill said on Tuesday.

“The initial public offering of the MLP’s common units is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process,” the company said.

MLP is expected to have an interest in two semi-submersible drilling rigs, one drillship and one semi-tender rig from Seadrill’s fleet.