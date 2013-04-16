FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seadrill gets $662 mln, 3-yr contract for new drillship
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Seadrill gets $662 mln, 3-yr contract for new drillship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 16 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling firm Seadrill secured a three-year, $662 million contract from LLOG Bluewater Holdings LLC for use of its newly built West Neptune drillship, it said on Tuesday.

The vessel, to be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries in June 2014, will be employed in the Gulf of Mexico and Bluewater will hold an option for a one-year extension.

The deal is for a day rate of just over $600,000 in the first three-year period, Reuters calculations show, in the middle of the industry’s prevailing price range of $550,000-$650,000 for ultra-deepwater units.

However, its duration is well beyond the usual, 12-18 month deals drilling firms generally sign.

Seadrill, controlled by Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, is the world’s second-biggest drilling firm by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.