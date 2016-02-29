FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's lowers Seadrill Partners' rating by three notches
February 29, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's lowers Seadrill Partners' rating by three notches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Seadrill Partners LLC’s corporate family rating by three notches, reflecting continued deterioration of the offshore drilling market.

The ratings agency said on Monday it lowered the company’s rating to Caa2 from B2.

Moody's, which has a negative outlook on the offshore drilling company, expects it is at risk of breaching covenants by 2017. (bit.ly/1XWddXk)

Parent company Seadrill Ltd said on Feb. 25 that it would present a refinancing plan in the first half of this year to address its $10 billion debt.

Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

