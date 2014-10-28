BRIEF-Seadrill Partners declares $0.5525 per unit cash distribution

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners LLC

* Seadrill Partners LLC says its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5525 per unit on the quarter ended September 30

* The distribution represents an increase of approximately 2% from the Second quarter of 2014.

* Year to date in 2014 distributions will have increased from $0.4450 for the fourth quarter of 2013 to $0.5525 for the third quarter of 2014, which equates to 24% increase.