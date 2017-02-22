FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Seadrill to restate earnings, postpones Q4 report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 6 months ago

Seadrill to restate earnings, postpones Q4 report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oil rig firm Seadrill postponed its fourth-quarter earnings report and will restate earnings from 2015 onwards to correctly account for hedges and swaps relating to currencies and interest rates, it said on Wednesday.

Restating its 2015 earnings will boost the company's shareholder equity by between $100 million and $150 million, while a restatement for the first three quarters of 2016 will add another $20 million to $60 million, it added.

The company, once the jewel in the crown of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, has for more than a year been in talks with creditors to restructure debt and liabilities worth some $14 billion.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings will now be released on Feb. 28, rather than on Feb. 23, the company said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.