FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seadrill Q4 profit misses on poor deepwater operations
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Seadrill Q4 profit misses on poor deepwater operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Offshore oil driller Seadrill underperformed already lowered expectations in the fourth quarter and said it would review its deepwater operations after its poor performance for the second quarter in a row, it said on Thursday.

The Oslo-listed firm posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) of $604 million in the October-December period, up from $575 million in year-ago period and below the mean forecast of $619 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company warned on Jan. 31 that it had suffered unexpected downtime for its deepwater rigs in the fourth quarter while administrative costs were above historic norms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.